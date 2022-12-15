Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,371,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,770. The stock has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $449,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

