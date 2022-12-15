Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.