Citigroup Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $340.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $631.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.