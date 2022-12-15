Citigroup Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $337.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $340.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.38 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $631.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

