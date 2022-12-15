Civic Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Civic has a market capitalization of $101.62 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.65 or 0.05172862 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00502794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.41 or 0.29790801 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

