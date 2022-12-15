Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 809,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 359,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,278. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

