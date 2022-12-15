Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in General Mills by 26.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.