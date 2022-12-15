Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

F stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 711,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,118,555. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

