Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

PHO traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $52.17. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,001. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

