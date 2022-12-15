Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

VUG traded down $6.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

