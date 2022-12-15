Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,998,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 107,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

