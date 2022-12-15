Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $364,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.12. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,514. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.