Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $457,000 Investment in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.34% of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 15,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.