Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 9,016 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,409,000 after buying an additional 422,454 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

