Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $2,598,598.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $537,395.31.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -913.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $697,679,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $19,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $14,996,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
