Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in November

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 1,876,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 997.4 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 6,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

