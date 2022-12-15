Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CTSH stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

