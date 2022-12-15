Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.