Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces — Dividend of $0.27

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.21.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 106,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.