Coho Partners Ltd. Has $205.42 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,844 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Ross Stores worth $205,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

