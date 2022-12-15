Cohort’s (CHRT) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Cohort Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LON CHRT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.52). The stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 487.54. The firm has a market cap of £186.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2,045.45. Cohort has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

