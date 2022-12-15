Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.87 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $8.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.01493581 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012244 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025444 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00032166 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.81 or 0.01727881 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.