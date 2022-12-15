Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $105.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.20.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.