Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

