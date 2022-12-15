Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

