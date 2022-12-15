Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

