Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 49 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $574.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $492.22 and its 200-day moving average is $506.47. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

