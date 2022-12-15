Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit stock opened at $418.92 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.87.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

