Comparing (LEU) & Its Peers

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,856 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4427
|23973
|30083
|633
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 54.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-367.15%
|-112.70%
|-32.21%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$9.25 billion
|$977.99 million
|67.40
‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .