Comparing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 9.22 -$8.78 million N/A N/A Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 698.24 -$363.87 million ($2.66) -6.58

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 106.43%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,779.72% -183.12% -123.74% Relay Therapeutics -17,136.40% -21.42% -18.77%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

