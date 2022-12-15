CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,233.76 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 13,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,988,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 19,273 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

