Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 0.3 %

CFLT stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,202 shares of company stock worth $17,917,170 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.