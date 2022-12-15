Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.0263

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $54.91 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,327.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00418153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00859352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00104328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00617735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00272218 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02649048 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,963,388.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

