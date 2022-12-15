Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,770,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 27,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Coupang by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 7,592,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,593,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

