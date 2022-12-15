Cowen Raises Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to $145.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

