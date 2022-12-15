Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 266 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 29,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,231. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.