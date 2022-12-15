Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of FSBC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $449.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

