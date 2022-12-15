Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 706,500 shares of company stock worth $16,502,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

