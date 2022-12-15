Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 4.5 %

ASML traded down $27.54 on Thursday, hitting $588.32. 33,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($547.37) to €680.00 ($715.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

