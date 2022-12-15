Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 234,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,992,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Creative Medical Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $98,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.