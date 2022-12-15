Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $11.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.26.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRARY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.53) to €10.20 ($10.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
