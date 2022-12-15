Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $11.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRARY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €13.80 ($14.53) to €10.20 ($10.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.74) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

