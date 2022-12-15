Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €15.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €15.00 ($15.79) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.11) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVK traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €18.14 ($19.09). 1,061,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($34.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.85.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.