Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 37,274 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 37,274 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $560,973.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,604,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Lip Bu Tan sold 600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $9,006.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Lip Bu Tan sold 19,129 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $287,126.29.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.1 %

CRDO traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 1,712,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,383,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 374,552 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,648,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 656,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 114,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.