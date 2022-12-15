Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Down 13.2 %

CRKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

