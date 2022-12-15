Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Down 13.2 %
CRKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
