Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 4.7%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.16 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). 17,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 118,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Creightons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

