Crestchic’s (LOAD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:LOAD traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 397.04 ($4.87). The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crestchic has a one year low of GBX 188.10 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($4.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Crestchic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

