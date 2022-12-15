Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $26.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.16 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

