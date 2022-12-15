Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.