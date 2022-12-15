Critical Contrast: Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Silicom 11.28% 9.76% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wearable Devices and Silicom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silicom has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Silicom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicom is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

51.3% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wearable Devices and Silicom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicom $128.46 million 2.26 $10.54 million $2.35 18.59

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Silicom beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; edge devices for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; and distributed units for the 5G mobile infrastructure market. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

