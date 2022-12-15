Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Up 3%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08. 413,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 283,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRE. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.37 million and a PE ratio of -105.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69.

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

