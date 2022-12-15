Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 38,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 39,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Critical Elements Lithium in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

